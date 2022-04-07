Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 11,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 386,842 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.48.
The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.
SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Skillsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.