Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 11,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 386,842 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.48.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $457,500,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter worth about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skillsoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Skillsoft by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 843,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Skillsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.