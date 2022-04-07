Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 2,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 389,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,500,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

