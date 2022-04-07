Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 57.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

