SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $42.50 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.
NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25.
In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SMART Global (Get Rating)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMART Global (SGH)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.