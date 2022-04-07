SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SMART Global by 62.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in SMART Global by 80.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.