Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,280. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

