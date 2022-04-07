Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 23.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 43,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $678.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

