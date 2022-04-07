SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000938 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

