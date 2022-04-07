SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Insider Sells $19,343.18 in Stock

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) insider Robert Jason Hallock sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $19,343.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $302.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -1.44. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SOC Telemed by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SOC Telemed by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

