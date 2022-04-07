SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,955,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

