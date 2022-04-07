SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWONF opened at $14.47 on Thursday. SoftwareONE has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81.
SoftwareONE Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftwareONE (SWONF)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.