Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SLNO stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

