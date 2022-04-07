Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

