Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 148,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

