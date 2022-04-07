Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.75

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 8378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

