Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

