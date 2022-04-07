Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 449.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.19% of Sonoco Products worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 427.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.