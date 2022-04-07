Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

SOVO stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.