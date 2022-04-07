Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.83

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 133552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

SDE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

