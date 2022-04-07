SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $179.66 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

