SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

