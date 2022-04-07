Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Shares of SPIR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 626,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,203. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

