Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of STXB stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.94. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares ( NASDAQ:STXB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

In related news, Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $63,159.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 and have sold 166,462 shares worth $4,700,584. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

