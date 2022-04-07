Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

