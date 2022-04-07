Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

SPWH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $469.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

