Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.