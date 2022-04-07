Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

