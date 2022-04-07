Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.94 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 530,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

