Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $607-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 82,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,858. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

