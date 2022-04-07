SPX FLOW Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,199 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,969,000 after buying an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 860,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,625,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

