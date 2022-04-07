SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.07. SQL Technologies shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 5 shares.

About SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

