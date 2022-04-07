Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 2,680 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 415.39 and a beta of 2.31. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.21.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Square by 43.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

