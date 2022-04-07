SSE (LON:SSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,764.50

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,764.50 ($23.14) and last traded at GBX 1,763 ($23.12), with a volume of 608548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,736 ($22.77).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.99) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.63).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,637.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,620.54.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.