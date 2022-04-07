S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.67. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

