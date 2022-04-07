Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 235,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,250,542 shares.The stock last traded at $84.99 and had previously closed at $88.09.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

