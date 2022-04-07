StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in StarTek by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in StarTek by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StarTek by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

