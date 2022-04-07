State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $851,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

