State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 391 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bunge by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.