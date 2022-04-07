State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,779,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,580 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $153.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.34. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

