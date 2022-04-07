State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,996 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tapestry by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tapestry by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

