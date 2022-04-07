State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

