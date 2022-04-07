State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

