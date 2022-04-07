State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,858 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.26% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

