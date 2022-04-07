State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,252 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $174,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

