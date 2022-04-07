State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,686 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

