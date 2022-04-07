State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 379 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.45. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

