State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 852 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $76.06 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

