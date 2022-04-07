Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $53.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

STZHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

STZHF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,883. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

