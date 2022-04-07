Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $10.80. Stem shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 6,110 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

