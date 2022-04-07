Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $197.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

